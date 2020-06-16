Missing N400m: Army demotes, dismisses General Otiki from service

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Army Court Martial set up to try the former General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Sokoto, Major General Hakeem Oladipo Otiki found him guilty on all five charges leveled against him, Daily Trust has gathered.

The Court Martial, presided by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Army, Lieutenant General Lamidi Adeosun at the Army Headquarters Mess, Abuja, passed judgment around Midnight on Monday.

The Court Martial found him guilty of disobedience to service orders and theft of public property, among others; it also ordered his dismissal from service with disgrace and dishonor.

The Court also ordered reduction in his rank from Major General to Brig General and severe reprimand for Otiki.

However, the sentences are subject to confirmation of the Army Council.

The Nigerian Army had in September 2019, inaugurated the General Court Martial (GOC), to try Otiki, over N400 million allegedly stolen by soldiers under his command.

The funds which was supposed to be in the custody of the Finance Officer of the Division, was alleged to have been diverted by Otiki, whilst he was Commanding Officer of the Division.

The money, which was allegedly stolen by five soldiers attached to his office, went missing with the soldiers, allegedly instructed to deliver it to an important personality in Kaduna.

Daily Trust learnt that Otiki’s Defence Counsel, while appealing to the court for leniency, said the accused has already returned the money for which he was being sentenced.

