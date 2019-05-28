Missing man’s corpse discovered 25days after

ADVERTISEMENT

The dead body of one Suleiman Tijjani Tahir, who was declared missing more than 25 days ago in Kafanchan has been found in Dangoma, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The discovery of the skeletal remains of the 40-year-old man on Friday morning dashed the hopes of family members who were hoping for his safe return.

Suleiman, who went missing on April 28 about 1845hrs, was allegedly abducted on his way to the mosque for Magrib Prayer (sunset prayer) at Ibadan Street.

It was also learnt that his wife, Basira Muhammad Bello called his mother to inform her that her husband has not returned home after he went out for Maghrib prayer, before the incident was reported at Kafanchan Police Area Command.

The Chief Hunter of Jama’a Emirate (Sarkin Dawan Jama’a), Alhaji Tanko Isa who led the search, said Suleiman’s body was discovered in an abandoned mining pit after he was killed and dumped by his abductors.

He said they received information of an abandoned corpse which has decomposed in Dangoma forest.

“We only identified him by the trouser and the belt he was wearing on the day of his missing,” he added.

The corpse has since been buried according to Islamic rites in Kafanchan burial ground.

While condoling the family at their residence, the Emir of Jama’a, Alhaji Muhammad Isa Muhammad called on the family and the entire people of the emirate to be patient and wait for the security to continue with their investigation.

Also, the Area Commander of the police in Kafanchan, D.W. Dakyer, said a thorough investigation would be carried out and promised that any person(s) involved in the abduction and killing of the deceased would be brought to book.

