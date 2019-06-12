Missing baby sparks controversy at Plateau hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

The report of a missing three day-old female child has sparked controversy at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital in Jos almost two weeks after the incident occurred.

Parents of the missing baby, Nwa God Chukwuebuka, 33 and Mary Chukwuebuka, 30 told journalists that their baby was delivered on Tuesday 28th of May and abducted on the 31st when a woman posing to be a hospital staff took the baby for blood test.

The couple in an interview with journalists in Jos lamented that the hospital management has continued to evade their questions as to what was happening and have refused to discharge the mother.

Mary said she delivered a baby girl in the early hours of Tuesday morning after being induced and explained that she had remained in the hospital because she lost a lot of blood and was undergoing blood transfusion.

“By Thursday evening the doctor gave me a form for a test and the next morning a woman dressed as a doctor came to ask me for the form. I gave it to her but she said not this one, the form for the baby’s test. I told her that the doctor did not say there was anything wrong with my baby but she said the baby was supposed to be taken for blood test and being that she was a doctor, I trusted her and handed the baby to her.”

She said being her first delivery, her mother had followed the assumed doctor to the lab for the test but the impersonator had asked her to return on the agreement that she will return the baby as soon as the blood work was over.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Philemon Golwa confirmed the incident saying it could be linked to a mystery woman who visited the hospital prior to the disappearance of the baby to say she was pregnant. Dr. Golwa said medical examination carried on the woman had revealed a false pregnancy but the woman and a man claiming to be her husband had caused a scene before leaving the hospital.

“After the incident, the nurses advised all the patients to be careful with their babies and to check with the nurses for any issue only for us to hear that a woman dressed as a hospital staff had collected a baby and the mother did not notify the hospital until about an hour later,” he said.

The CMD said the hospital was checking from its records to get information about the mystery woman while the Police had been involved and were investigating the matter. He stressed that the mother of the missing baby would remain in the hospital until they receive briefing from the police.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tyopev Terna confirmed the incident but said any information provided as at Wednesday could jeopardise a critical aspect of the investigation. He promised to brief the press on the investigating on Thursday.

