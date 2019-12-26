Minority Whip, Gwani tasks Christians to emulate Christ’s virtues

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minority Whip, Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Gideon Lucas Gwani, has tasked Nigerians, especially Christians, to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ and be guided by the principles of love as they celebrate Christmas.

The lawmaker gave the admonition in a message to mark this year’s Christmas.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement he personally signed and issued to journalists, Gwani urged Christians that as they “exchange gifts, pray and visit loved ones,” they should also “remember many others who cannot be with their families at this time.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

According to him, “clergy men, and other faithful Nigerians have made incredible sacrifices to keep us safe; the aged, the sick, physically challenged persons, all deserve our goodwill in this season of love and sharing.”

He added: “Together, we can show generosity to our neighbours and demonstrate the diversity that makes us unique as a people and a land with a beautiful climate and vegetation, beaming with an energetic and creative youth population.”

He noted that the outgoing year was a blend of positives and negatives.

“On the pleasant side, our economy has made significant progress since coming out from recession and our faithful implementation of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

“As a people, we must protect the interest of our constituency and the state always.

“We should always shun violence and try as much as possible to tolerate one another for the love of our dear area. Let us continue to make sacrifices for one another just as Jesus Christ did, who is the reason for this season.

“As we mark the birth of Jesus Christ, it is my prayer that there should be peace in all parts of the constituency and our dear nation.

“May the celebration of the passion and birth of Jesus Christ bring total renewal of God’s favour, grace and blessings in our lives and the nation.” Gwani said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App