Ministry to shutdown underperforming private schools in Kaduna

Kaduna state Ministry of Education says it will shut down underperforming private schools as part of efforts to promote quality education in the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Dr Shehu Makarfi, who disclosed this during a chat with newsmen in Kaduna, said the state government would digitise the location of all private schools in the state to enable it track and monitor their operations.

“We will soon go after them. Those that are doing what they are supposed to be doing by their establishment, we will encourage them to continue. We will not allow a situation where the future of our children will be jeopardised by enrolling them into schools that are not prepared to provide the expected quality education. `We will certainly close down those that are only there to make money, while those that are ready to meet up the required standard will be given some time to make amends,” he said.

Makarfi explained that he would work towards strengthening the education system by improving monitoring and supervision, adding that the steps would be taken to ensure that teachers do their job diligently.

He said steps were being taken to motivate and empower teachers to do more in terms of delivering quality and impactful teaching in public schools.

“We will equally improve on our resource mobilisation, coordination and supervision, and create linkages and communication to facilitate the achievement of the education sector’s strategic plan,” he added.

