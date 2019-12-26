Ministry of power speaks

ADVERTISEMENT

It was gathered that the Ministry of Power under Engr. Saleh Mamman is planning to inaugurate the Dadin-Kowa power project very soon.

Spokesman of the minister, Mr Aaron Artimas, said, “The minister is hinting that the project will be inaugurated…But no date has been set yet.

‘‘The Gombe State government also has a lot to do with that project, so there is collaboration there. There is a part that has to do with irrigation and there is another part that has to do with the power generation; that is where the ministry comes in.

‘‘Since it is a collaborative effort, it involves Gombe State. Once that is sorted, we will know when it will be commissioned.

“But the minister is speaking in anticipation that more power will be added to the grid and that is our expectation. On the part of the ministry, the power component has been completed. All the turbines and installation have been completed.

“We have two power plants coming up: the second is the 40MW Kashimbilla hydropower plant in Taraba and its turbine, transmission lines have been installed. The substations in Wukari, Takum and Yandev are ready,” he said.

Daily Trust recalled during his visit in 2017, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola who was also the minister of power at the time, said: “President Muhammadu Buhari is demonstratively committed to ensuring incremental power supply in the country.”

According to him, “We also have to thank the Gombe State government for the expression they have shown to take this power on a dedicated basis, and the Lafarge (former Ashaka Cement) which needs the power for their industry, as well as the University of Maiduguri, which have committed to uptake the power. This makes this project commercially viable for now in terms of collection of revenue to keep it going.”

