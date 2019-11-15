Ministry introduces software to capture teachers’ attendance

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bauchi state Ministry of Education has introduced a software that will monitor attendance of teachers in its 214 Secondary Schools.

The Commissioner for Education Dr. Aliyu Usman Tilde, who disclosed this when he received members Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD), said that education system has suffered neglect in the past, which has drastically affected the general performance of students in both internal and external examinations.

He said the software was designed to capture the thumbs, names, subject and topic being taught by each teacher within the school hours every day.

Dr. Tilde, who described Information Technology as a vital tool in improving efficiency in governance, also sought to partner with the centre for the development of the education in the state.

In his remark CITAD’s Senior Programs Officer Mallam Isah Garba said the visit was aimed at enhancing partnership with the ministry with a view to addressing some of the problems of education in the state, especially those related to ICTs.

Garba said the centre was ready to support the ongoing education reform in the state.

