Ministers to submit performance reports Dec – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says ministers are expected to present their first performance reports in December this year.

Osinbajo said this yesterday in Abuja when he declared open the 2019 Annual Management Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Management themed “Managing the Challenges of Democracy”.

“Let me speak quickly to what will be done differently on implementation of government plans in this dispensation. After the Presidential policy dialogue preceding the inauguration of Ministers, the President developed a list of specific mandates for each ministry. Each of those mandates has clearly spelt out action points.

“Every minister has a mandate with action point, some of the mandates have seven or eight points. The ministers are to render their first reports on performance in December. So, in some sense we are moving to a more measurable way of determining where ministers are going and what they ought to do. Of course there would be challenges of funding, clarity of plans etc,” he said.

