Ministers tasked on revival of manufacturing sector

ADVERTISEMENT

The Association of Iron and Steel Fabricated Metal Products (AISFMP), has urged the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite and his counterpart in the Industry, Trade and Investment ministry, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo to come up with policies and programmes that will revive the manufacturing sector.

The chairman of the association, Dr. Kamoru Yusuf, who made the call, tasked the ministers to hit the ground running in their various ministries towards speedy economic recovery for the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed the need for realistic policy frameworks from the ministers in line with economic diversification plan of the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mines and Steels is one of the bedrocks of the Nigeria economy which needs serious attentions due to the numerous challenges posing threats to the growth and development of steel Industries in the country.

“As one of the major players in the nation’s economy, we deem it fit to be given adequate attention in the interest of nation building and in particular, economic revival.

“We congratulate the new ministers especially the duo of Hon. Olamilekan Adegbite and Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, for their well-deserved appointments, we urge them to study the Industrial Roadmap Revolution for the sector, among others.

“It is our hope that they will bring to bear their rich experiences towards achieving the goals of the sector”, he said.

The group however assured the ministers of their readiness to support them in their tasks towards nation-building process.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App