Ministers reporting to COS is global practice, says group

ADVERTISEMENT

A pro Buhari group, Buhari Diaspora Support Organisation (BDSO), has expressed worry over the controversies surrounding the recent directive of the president that ministers should report to his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.



The Global Chairman of BDSO, Mr Charles Efe Sylvester, said that the controversies were unnecessary because the president’s directive is not novelty as it is a global practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sylvester cited the example in the United States of America where the role of the office of the chief of staff, which was created in 1939 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt varies yet traditionally encompasses the following; select and supervise key White House staff, control access to the Oval Office and the president, manage communications and information flow, and negotiate with Congress, executive branch agencies, and external political groups to implement the president’s agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “In fact, from the above you can clearly see that Abba Kyari should be given more responsibility. Yet a few mischievous persons and agents of corruption have become irresponsible in their attack on the COS.

“Naturally, the hullabaloo over the directive should not have been necessary but for the evil manipulation and deliberate misinterpretation of Mr President’s statement.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, the office of the chief of staff to the president is a constitutional creation. The 1999 constitution also spelt out clearly the roles and responsibilities of the chief of staff to the president.”

“Let it be known that the office of the chief of staff is the administrative engine room to the president and as such, responsible for his day to day activities, communications, fixing of schedules and appointments for the president.”

While describing the office of the Chief of Staff as the clearing house of the presidency, the group said “the directive that ministers should report to the COS is for emphasis so that new Minister’s can understand communications and the protocol around Mr president as his constitutional aides, while the Chief of staff is a trusted personal/official aide of the President and superintends administration in the presidency.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App