Ministers: Nanono, Magashi will revamp agric, defence – BADGE

The appointment of Mohammed Sabo Nanono and Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi as ministers of Agriculture and Defence respectively is a confirmation of President Muhammadu Buhari resolve to revamp the agriculture and improve security of the country in the current dispensation, the Beginners Alliance for Democratic Governance and Emancipation (BADGE) has said.

The chairman and the secretary of the group, Ibrahim Yusuf Ibrahim and Salisu Saminu Madachi said that the duo from Kano State are people with professional background and track records which will enable them perform beyond expectation in the new assignments given to them by the president.

According to them, Nanono, as a seasoned banker, farmer and former president of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) possess all the qualities to bring back the old glory of Nigeria as a farming destination of Africa.

“He has knowledge, local and international network to address the issues and challenges of farming and farmers in the country. As a former banker, we are optimistic that the issues of poor funding of agriculture in Nigeria will soon be addressed.

“For Magashi, a professional military personnel, former military administrator of old Sokoto (which comprises the present Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states), former GOC and member of the Provisional Ruling Council (PRC) with track record of integrity and dedication to duty, there is no doubt that he will revamp the defence sector in this period of bandits, kidnapping and insurgent attacks on various communities in the country.

“It is obvious that, no nation can overcome the challenges of insecurity and become prosperous without paying more attention to Agric and Defence, and this is exactly what President Buhari demonstrated with these appointments,” they said.

