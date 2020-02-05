Ministerial task team partners property owners on traffic

ADVERTISEMENT

The FCT ministerial committee on traffic free flow has partnered with property owners around Kubwa area to clear impediments on the AYA-Kubwa-Zuba expressway in Abuja.

The committee, which is headed by Comrade Ikharo Attah, had identified roadside trading and hawking as major cause of congestion on the road and moved in to clear the nuisance.

Briefing journalists after a meeting with the property owners and managers on Tuesday, Attah said the owners of filling stations and plazas had aided the illegality, saying the committee had to obtain a court order to seal up two filling stations and a plaza.

He, however, said since the property owners have made a commitment not to allow traders and hawkers use the front of their premises, the properties would be unsealed.

He stressed that his team was determined to ensure free flow of traffic along all routes across the territory and would not allow Kubwa to be an exception.

“Trading by roadside and hawking in Dutsen-Alhaji junction, Kubwa by NNPC would not be possible if the property owners say no to it. But if they allow people to continue, then there won’t be free flow of traffic in that area. So, managers and owners of property must do the right thing else we will seal the property premises,” he said.

Responding, one of the plaza managers, Fred Akiya, commended the traffic team’s commitment to the free flow of traffic in Kubwa axis, even as he assured the team of their support.

