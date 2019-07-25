Ministerial slots: Kwara assembly lauds Buhari, APC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kwara State House of Assembly has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for appointing two ministerial nominees from the state.

While reading the resolutions of the House, the Speaker, Engr. Yakubu Danladi Salihu praised the President and the APC for appreciating the enormous contributions of the state to the success of the party at the just concluded general elections and enjoined nominees to translate this to meaningful development for the state.

The House equally felicitated with the State Governor, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq and the party in the state over the feat.

It also eulogised the senate for putting its proposed recess on hold and embarked on expeditious screening of the nominees to pave way for accelerated development across the country.

Popoola explained that the need became imperative in view of the president’s resolve to adequately compensate the state for its enormous contributions to the electoral fortune of the party.

Other members who spoke on the matter emphasised the need to translate this into paving way for massive infrastructural and human capital development of the state.

