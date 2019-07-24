Ministerial screening: Senators give Akume, Akpabio ‘special treatment’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senators gave special treatment to two of the ministerial nominees as they were asked to take a bow and go, after brief remarks.

In line with the Senate’s tradition, Senator George Akume and Senator Godswill Akpabio were asked to take a bow and go, after they made brief remarks.

Unlike the Abia state nominee, Uchechukwu Ogah, who spent an hour during his screening, answering questions from senators, Akume and Akpabio both spent 34 minutes all together.

In line with tradition, Senators and former House of Representatives members are given the privilege to take a bow and go.

