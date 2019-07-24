Breaking News
Ministerial screening: Senators give Akume, Akpabio ‘special treatment’
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ministerial screening: Senators give Akume, Akpabio ‘special treatment’
ADVERTISEMENT

Ministerial screening: Senators give Akume, Akpabio ‘special treatment’

By Ismail Mudashir Published Date

The Senators gave special treatment to two of the ministerial nominees as they were asked to take a bow and go, after brief remarks.

In line with the Senate’s tradition, Senator George Akume and Senator Godswill Akpabio were asked to take a bow and go, after they made brief remarks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike the Abia state nominee, Uchechukwu Ogah, who spent an hour during his screening, answering questions from senators, Akume and Akpabio both spent 34 minutes all together.

ADVERTISEMENT

In line with tradition, Senators and former House of Representatives members are given the privilege to take a bow and go.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.