Ministerial screening: Laughter in Senate over senate leader’s utterrance

Thunderous laughter dominated the Senate chamber on Thursday during the screening of Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, a nominee from Kogi state.

The drama started when the minority leader Sen Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia) moved a motion that the nominee be allowed to take a bow and go on gender ground.

The senate leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi) while seconding it described her as a ‘dutiful lady.’

His remarks were trailed by laughter as some of his colleagues said, “beautiful lady”. For about five minutes, Abdullahi kept saying dutiful, dutiful …

Sen Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger) raised a point of order, saying some of his colleagues were imputing improper motive to what the senate leader said.

