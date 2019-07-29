Ministerial screening: I’ll push for serious tax regime against the rich — Aregbesola

ADVERTISEMENT

A former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola on Monday said that he is going to push for a new tax regime against wealthy Nigerians to raise the country’s revenue.

Aregbesola stated this when he appeared before the Senate during the ministerial screening.

He said he would recommend a serious tax against wealthy Nigerians.

Aregbesola, a nominee from Osun state said he would pioneer “privilege taxes” for those who have huge resources.

If confirmed, Aregbesola said, “I will advocate for a just taxation system that will bridge the inequality in the system.”

He said disparity in the payment of salaries during his reign in Osun state was stopped in July 2018 before the expiration of his tenure in November.

