  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ministerial screening: I’ll push for serious tax regime against the rich — Aregbesola
ADVERTISEMENT

Ministerial screening: I’ll push for serious tax regime against the rich — Aregbesola

By Ismail Mudashir Published Date

A former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola on Monday said that he is going to push for a new tax regime against wealthy Nigerians to raise the country’s revenue.

Aregbesola stated this when he appeared before the Senate during the ministerial screening.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he would recommend a serious tax against wealthy Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aregbesola, a nominee from Osun state said he would pioneer “privilege taxes” for those who have huge resources.

If confirmed, Aregbesola said, “I will advocate for a just taxation system that will bridge the inequality in the system.”

He said disparity in the payment of salaries during his reign in Osun state was stopped in July 2018 before the expiration of his tenure in November.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.