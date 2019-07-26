Ministerial screening: Drama as Ndume announces N100,000 dowry of own daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

There was a general laughter on Friday at the Senate when Sen Ali Ndume (APC,Borno) told his colleagues of how he gave out his daughter in marriage after payment of N100,000 dowry.

Dowry, in Islam is a mandatory payment, in the form of money or possessions paid by the groom, to the bride at the time of marriage, that legally becomes her property.

Raising a point of order on personal explanation, Ndume said he was absent from the morning session of Thursday’s sitting, because of an event meant for the collection of his daughter’s dowry.

He said the event later ‘translated into a ‘brief’ marriage ceremony.

“ The parent of the person that wants my daughter in marriage brought dowry to indicate interest. I didn’t know it would translate into marriage,” he said.

Ndume said he decided to explain his absence so that his colleagues will not be offended, that he did not not announce the marriage of his daughter in line with the tradition of the Senate.

