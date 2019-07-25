Ministerial screening: APC, PDP Senators clash over schedule of duty

ADVERTISEMENT

Some Senators of the APC and the minority leader clashed on Thursday during the screening of Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno) who was a minister of state for power.

Shehuri was the minister of state for power in President Muhammadu Buhari’s first tenure.

The trouble started when the minority leader Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia) extolled the virtues of Shehuri, stressing that there was peace in the ministry of power.

He said the clash in other ministries was as a result of unclear schedule of duty, urging the president to address it.

At this point, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, interjected, saying there was no clash in the petroleum ministry. He said the president was the minister of petroleum.

Raising a point of order, Sen Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe) faulted Abaribe’s claim. Goje, a minister of state under President Olusegun Obasanjo tenure said, “You don’t need to tell us what to do”

The Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya backed Goje’s position

