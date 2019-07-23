‘Ministerial nominees with pending corruption case must not be screened’

ADVERTISEMENT

The leadership of Intellectual Progressive Youth Network has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for bowing to National Assembly pressure on speedy constitution of federal cabinet, cautioning that nominees with pending corruption case should not be screened.

President Buhari had earlier today submitted list of ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening.

The national coordinator of the network, Salaudeen Lukman, in a statement disclosed the resolve of leadership of the group to visit the National Assembly to submit a petition bordering on why alleged corrupt politicians in the list must not be confirmed.

“This we anticipate will be respected by the National Assembly as true reflection of Nigeria citizens’ voice, as those with pending popular corruption case should be rejected as ministerial nominee,”

“The administration of President Buhari known globally for corruption fight must not allow alleged corrupt politicians around his cabinet so as to avoid stain and defamation of Mr. President’s integrity. Our prayer to the honourable Senate members is that all those on the list with pending corruption cases should not be screened by the NASS,” he said.

The network popularly known as The Intellectual Revolution Group also frowned at what it described as total exclusion of youth aged 18 – 35 years from the list despite their role and commitment in returning APC and President Buhari to office during the 2019 general elections.

“We anticipate youth’s full integration into Heads of Departments, Agencies and Governing Board in compensation.”

