Ministerial nominees: Senate to conclude screening Tuesday

The Senate will conclude the screening of the 43 ministerial nominees submitted to it by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

The Senate President Ahmad Lawan announced this at end of plenary Friday. The sitting which started around 10:40am ended by 8:13pm with a four hour break (12noon- 4:00pm).

At Friday’s sitting, seven nominees including Osagie Ehanire (Edo),Sen Hadi Sirika (Katsina), Abubakar Malami (Kebbi), Paulen Tallen (Plateau), Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi (Sokoto), Festus Keyamo (Delta) and Ali Isa Pantami (Gombe) were screened.

Only two took a bow and go. With the seven, a total of 31 out of the 43 nominees have been screened.

On Monday, Lawan said Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara), Goddy Jedy-Agba-Agba (Cross River), Sulaiman Adamu (Jigawa), Maryam Katagun (Bauchi), Clement Agba (Edo), Geoffrey Onyeama (Enugu), Muhammad Mahmoud (Kaduna), Babatunde Raji Fashola (Lagos) and Rauf Aregbesola (Osun) are going to be screened.

He said the last batch of the nominees including Sabo Nanono (Kano), Lai Mohammed (Kwara) and Saleh Mamman (Taraba) would be screened on Tuesday.

