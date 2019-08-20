Ministerial list: Why court refused an injunction to stop inauguration

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court in Abuja has refused an application by FCT natives seeking to stop President Muhammadu Buhari from inaugurating 43 ministerial nominees.

The indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory had sought an interlocutory injunction stopping the inauguration of the 43 ministerial nominees over alleged exclusion of indigenes of the territory in the ministerial list by of President Muhammadu Buhari.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Justice Taiwo Taiwo in his ruling on Monday that the applicant failed to establish his legal rights in the matter since the list has since been confirmed by the Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge however directed the applicant to serve the president and the Attorney General of the Federation with the court processes and ordered accelerated hearing.

A motion brought on behalf of the FCT natives by Musa Baba Panya Esq asked the court to restrain the president from conducting the inauguration over the exemption of FCT Indigenes from the list.

Panya contends that the President is in contempt of a Court of Appeal judgment delivered on January 15, 2018 compelling him to immediately appoint an indigene of the FCT as Minister of the Federation.

He contended that having “brazenly scorned the Oath of Allegiance and Oath of office twice subscribed by him as mandatorily required by the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the consequence of which he is no longer a fit and proper person to continue holding office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and for same reason as liable to vacate the said office.”

He also demands the sum of N500m as exemplary damages and N10m as legal costs against President Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App