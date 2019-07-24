Ministerial list: Taraba APC hails Buhari for choice of Sale

ADVERTISEMENT

Alhaji Ibrahim El-sudi, the APC Chairman in Taraba, on Wednesday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the choice of Mamman Sale as a minister nominee from the state.

El-sudi made the commendation during a chart with newsmen in Jalingo.

“The state party leadership is satisfied with the choice of Sale owing to his steadfast and resilience in the APC,” he said.

El- Sudi said that Sale’s nomination as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria would further strengthen the APC in the state to do better in its subsequent outings.

He appealed to other persons seeking for positions to remain faithful to the party and close ranks with Sale in the overall interest of APC in Taraba and the nation at large.

“He has been with Buhari since he started contesting the presidential elections and today, he is favoured; it is a thing of joy to the APC family in Taraba.

”The man has proven that he is a committed party man and a loyal APC and President Buhari’s supporter; we wish him a successful tenure in office as a minister,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that before the appointment, Sale was a a businessman and member of the Governing Board of Federal University in Wukari. (NAN)

