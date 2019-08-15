Ministerial list: FCT natives ask court to stop inauguration, remove Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

Indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory have asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to stop the inauguration of the 43 ministerial nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Following the nomination of the ministers and their screening and confirmation by the Senate in July, the president set August 21 for their inauguration.

But in a motion brought on behalf of the FCT natives by Musa Baba Panya Esq on Thursday, the lawyer is asking the court to restrain the president from conducting the inauguration over the exemption of FCT Indigenes from the list.

Panya contends that the President is in contempt of a Court of Appeal judgement delivered on January 15, 2018 compelling him to immediately appoint an indigene of the FCT as Minister of the Federation.

He contended that having “brazenly scorned the Oath of Allegiance and Oath of office twice subscribed by him as mandatorily required by the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the consequence of which he is no longer a fit and proper person to continue holding office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and for same reason as liable to vacate the said office.”

He also demands the sum of N500m as exemplary damages and N10m as legal costs against President Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation.

Meanwhile, Justice Taiwo Taiwo has fixed the motion to Monday, August 20 for judgement.

