Ministerial list: Aduda, Melaye protest non-inclusion of FCT nominee

By Ismail Mudashir Published Date
Senator Dino Melaye

Senator Philip Aduda (PDP, FCT) and Senator Dino Melaye (PDP, Kogi)  are protesting the non inclusion of an indigene of the FCT in the ministerial list submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari.

They protested during Wednesday’s plenary ahead of the commencement of the screening of the 43 nominees.

Aduda urged the president to include the FCT, saying: ”Years back, we had a minister from FCT. General Bagudu was a minister. Please ask the president to consider FCT.”

Contributing, Melaye said: “It is not a matter of appeal, it is a constitutional matter. If the constitution says that FCT shall be treated like a state, it should be considered.”

Senate President Ahmad Lawan said: “ This is an executive function and I’m sure the executive will take appropriate action.”

