Minister urges Nigerians to tackle child nutrition

The minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has charged Nigerians on the need to address nutrition for children to avoid the consequence of malnutrition already ravaging the country.

This is as United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) said that an estimated 2.5 million children under five years of age suffer from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in Nigeria and an estimated 440,000 children under five in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) will suffer severe malnutrition in 2019.

The minister disclosed this on Thursday at a media dialogue on Child Malnutrition in Maiduguri, Borno state.

Represented by the Deputy Director and Head, Child Rights Information Bureau (CRIB), Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Mr Olumide Osayinpeju, the minister said improved nutrition is key to the country’s attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He noted that children in the country are at risk of deprivations of basic social amenities, of which nutrition is inclusive, especially in the Northern rural and hard-to-reach communities.

“We must all understand that Nigeria’s future depends on producing children who are well prepared to take their place in tomorrow’s society.

“However, most unfortunately, a large number of these children are at risk of deprivations of basic social amenities, of which nutrition is inclusive; and especially in the Northern rural and hard-to-reach communities.

“Majority of these children are also living in conflict and communities under emergencies, and it has been difficult taking indeed all basic amenities to them.

“This, therefore, calls to mind the need for us to specifically address malnutrition in children because it directly impacts on their survival and development,” Mohammed said.

He added: “It is imperative to combat malnutrition, because it can cause death in young children, particularly those under five years of age. There should be concerted effort to fight malnutrition out in totality to ensure the attainment of desired results.

“Malnutrition is a large burden to a country, and tackling malnutrition entails empowering and educating people. Improved nutrition is the key to improved national and human development and this can be done by educating the populace and creating a positive approach towards nutrition.”

The minister also reiterated the federal government’s commitment at tackling malnutrition across the country.

“Efforts have been made by the government in provision of policies and structures to manage malnutrition in the country through various programmes to support nutrition vis-à-vis Exclusive Breastfeeding, Complementary Feeding from six months, even the Home Grown School Feeding programme, to mention but a few; all of which are aimed at eliminating poor feeding practice for children,” he noted.

He therefore stressed the need for the country to intensify awareness campaign on the need for proper nutrition.

He also urged the media on the need to create awareness and called on all government actors on the importance of provision of food for children. “Work with the government and see how to tackle the issue of stunting, wasting and obesity to its minimal level,” he added.

