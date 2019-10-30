  1. Home
Minister seeks Taraba’s support for 3050MW Mambilla hydropower

By Simon Echewofun Sunday Published Date

The Minister of Power, Engr.  Sale Mamman, has said the actualization of the 3,050MW Mambilla hydropower project in Taraba State will have direct impact on the people and growth of the state.

The Minister said this while receiving Taraba State Governor Arch. Darius Dickson Ishaku who was on a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja on Monday.

He appealed for the support of the Taraba State Government for the actualization of the project in the interest of the people.

Mamman said the Federal Government is ready to cooperate with the State Government in ensuring speedy completion of the project.

A statement by the ministry’s spokesperson, Etore Thomas, quoted the minister thus: “The project will change not only the power sector nationwide, but will have direct impact on the lives of the people in the State by creating more job opportunities and improved availability of electricity  across the State once the project is completed.

“With the support of the Governor, we can speed up the process of actualizing the Mambila Hydro Power project, which has the capacity to change the fortune of Taraba State and our people count on us.”

The governor on his part pledged the readiness of his administration to support the success of the project.

 

