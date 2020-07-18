Minister seeks Rotary’s support in fighting COVID-19

  1. Home
By Latifat Opoola 
Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has urged Rotary International to help in curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria by setting up sample collection centres across the country.

He said more sample collection centres would increase the number of tests which he said is a crucial step in the government’s Trace, Test, Isolate and Treat Strategy.

The minister made the plea when he received the first female Governor of Rotary International’s District 9125, Rotn. Jumoke Bamigboye and her entourage in his office, yesterday.

Mohammed said,   “The Federal Government, through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, has continued to battle the pandemic. But it is clear that the government cannot do this alone.

“That’s why we have bodies like CA-COVID, the private sector coalition against Covid-19, which has been involved in building isolation centres, supplying test kits and providing palliatives to Nigerians.

He congratulated Rot. Jumoke Bamigboye on her election as the Governor of District 9125.

On her part, the District Governor commended the Minister for driving the public sensitization on COVID-19 safety protocols and sought the partnership of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture to showcase Nigeria’s colourful cultural heritage to Rotary’s visiting foreign dignitaries as well as to utilize the public information organs to sensitize the public on the National Immunization Days for polio and the upsurge in rape cases in Nigeria.

 

