Minister redeploys directors, principals of unity colleges

Education Minister, Adamu Adamu has approved the redeployment of 11 directors and principals of unity colleges to strengthen service delivery and fill existing vacancies, a statement by Deputy Director Press and Public Relation, Ben Bem Goong, has said.

Mrs Abdulkadir Binta, Principal, Federal Government College (FGC) Kwali was dispatched to the ministry as the Director, Basic and Secondary Education Department to replace Dr. Lami Amodu, who would retire from service on the October 14, 2019.

The Principal, Federal Science and Technical College (FSTC) Yaba, Dr. Ufoegbune Ogochukwu was moved to the ministry as Director, Federal Education Quality Assurance Services (FEQAS), while Mr. Omada David Idakwoji of the Federal Science and Technical College, Uromi, would replace Dr. Ogochukwu.

Similarly, Dr. Yakubu Oyinloye of Queens’ College, Lagos, would to take over from Mrs. Akamo Esther as Principal, Federal Government Girls’ College, Shagamu, while Dr. Essien Funmi of the Federal Government College, Ijanikin would replace Dr. Oyinloye.

In the meantime, Mrs Esther would succeed Dr. Funmi as Principal, Federal Government College, Ijanikin, while Mrs. Abdullahi Asmau Yakubu of the ministry’s Tertiary Education Department would replace Mr. Manko Kudu, who wwoulg be retiring from service on September 6, 2019 as Principal, Federal Government Academy, Suleja.

Mrs. Stella Maris Ufuoma Omu, Principal, Federal Government Girls College, Bwari, who would be retiring from service on November 10, 2019 would be replaced by Mrs Sodangi Jumai Binta of Federal Government Girls College, Abaji.

Again, Mrs. Offonkasi Ifeoma Scholastica, Vice Principal, FGBC, Apo, would replace Binta as Principal, Federal Government Girls’ College, Abaji.

Mr. Shehu Dahiru of Federal Science and Technical College, Kafanchan, would take over from Mrs Abdulkadir Binta as Principal, Federal Government College, Kwali while Mrs. Oguah Florence of National Commission for UNESCO (NATCOM-UNESCO) was elevated to the position of Secretary General.

