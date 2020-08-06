Minister pledges power supply for Taraba communities

  1. Home
By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi, Jalingo 
Ministry of Power Saleh Mamman
The Minister of Power, Alhaji Sale Mamman, has pledged to connect communities yet to get electricity in Taraba State to the national grid.

He made the pledge when he paid Sallah homage to Governor Darius Ishaku of the state in Jalingo, on Wednesday.

The minister told the governor that the Ministry of Power has grown tremendously under his watch and further assured that he would do his best towards the execution of the Mambila Hydro Power project.

Governor Ishaku on his part hailed the minister saying he has improved power supply in the country, and further commended President Buhari for appointing a son of Taraba to head the strategic power sector.

