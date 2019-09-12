Minister of Police Affairs meets with IGP, promises improved security

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, has met with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, over the security challenges in the country.

Speaking with newsmen before going into a closed door meeting with the IGP and top management team of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Thursday, the minister said the meeting was pertinent to understand each other and forge the way forward.

He said he invited the IGP to brief the ministry on the operations and challenges of the Police, stressing that “We can’t work in isolation.”

Dingyadi added that “it is only when we are briefed that we can work out strategy to tackle the challenges ahead of us.”

He expressed the readiness of the ministry to work in harmony with the force and other security agencies to address the numerous security challenges bedevilling the country, stressing that President Muhammadu Buhari established the ministry to enhance the performance of the police.

Speaking earlier, the IGP said he was at the ministry to brief the minister on the activities of the police.

While noting that the police were taking security of lives and property of Nigerians seriously, he expressed optimism that the police will perform better with the creation of the ministry.

