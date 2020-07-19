Minister of Foreign Affairs tests positive for COVID-19, goes into isolation 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has disclosed that he tested positive for Covid-19.

The Minister made the disclosure on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

“Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive. That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best”, the tweet read.

Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive. That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 #PTFCOVID19 — Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) July 19, 2020

