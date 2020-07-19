Breaking News
Air Force rules Tolulope death an accident
Minister of Foreign Affairs tests positive for COVID-19, goes into isolation 

By Latifat Opoola  
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama;
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has disclosed that he tested positive for Covid-19.

The Minister made the disclosure on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

“Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive. That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best”, the tweet read.

