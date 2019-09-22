  1. Home
Minister, NFF resolve to take Nigerian football to new heights

By Olusola ‘Jide @jide_olusola Published Date
Hon. Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare (7th from left), Perm.Secretar, Mr Olusade Adesola (6th from left), NFF President Mr Amaju Pinick after their meeting on Friday.
The Hon. Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare has met with top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation in a bid to chart a new direction concerning football and building businesses around it.

Dare during his maiden meeting with Board Members of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) in Abuja, said that reviving sports will boost youth empowerment while making the NFF more vibrant and result oriented.

The Minister enjoined NFF to synergize with the Ministry to change the narratives, so as to develop a better perception concerning the federation as football can grow other sports.

The meeting which was at the instance of the Hon. Minister interfaced with the Board of the NFF towards achieving smooth football administration in the country as well as chart a more dynamic strategy.

Following extensive deliberations, the meeting which was attended by all fifteen (15 ) Board Members of the NFF resolved that there should be a commitment to reposition the domestic league as well as youth development in sports.

It was also resolved that NFF will work with the ministry towards early preparations for participation in tournaments and championships while reaching out to all factions with a view to having an amicable resolution of all problems.

It was also agreed upon that the NFF Bill now with the National Assembly will be transmitted for assent by Mr. President speedily.

 

