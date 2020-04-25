Minister makes face masks compulsory at Abuja markets

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of measures to ensure compliance with social distancing protocol at Abuja markets to check the spread of coronavirus, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has ordered the compulsory use of face masks at all markets.

The minister also directed the Abuja Market Management Limited (AMML) to create 40 Neighbourhood Selling Points in the various districts within the city in a bid to decongest the existing markets.

The Managing Director of AMML, Abubakar Usman Faruk, who briefed the press yesterday, said the minister also approved the extension of business hours for markets in the FCT to now run from 8am to 3pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

“This directive takes effect Saturday April 25, 2020 against the earlier approved time of 10 am to 2pm. Even ahead of the take-off of the Neighbourhood Selling Points, the minister insisted that all users of markets in the FCT must use face mask and also observe social distancing.

While urging FCT residents to support the intent of the lockdown by patronising markets in their neighbourhoods, the minister ordered law enforcement agencies to clamp down on residents who use the pretext of going to the market to disobey government directives.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App