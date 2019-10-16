Minister, governor praise PwC for supporting mining

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, and the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, have praised PwC Nigeria for its role in supporting and expanding the mining industry in Nigeria.

The praises were showered on the company during the opening session of the 4th Annual Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja yesterday.

The governor also called for collaboration between state governments and the ministry of mines and steel development, adding that his state had had cases where lands are given for agricultural purposes and the ministry gives licenses on the same lands for mining.

The minister, while responding to the governor’s comment, said before licenses were given out, they collaborated with local communities.

He said the ministry would henceforth collaborate with state governments to avoid such problems.

Speaking earlier, PwC Nigeria’s Energy Utilities and Resources Leader, Pedro Omontuemhen, pledged the company’s commitment in supporting stakeholders in the public and private sectors to boost mining activities in order to diversify the economy and he called for closer collaboration among stakeholders.

