Minister blames flooding on poor waste management

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, has blamed flooding in some areas to poor waste management.

Farouq stated this when she visited victims of the recent floods in Adamawa State in the company of Senator Aisha Dahiru Ahmed, the Director, Relief and Rehabilitation of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and staff of the ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While some flooding is as a result of natural factors like heavy rainfall and climate change, others are as a result of poor waste management, poor drainage and non-compliance with town planning regulations,” the minister noted.

“The impact of floods can be reduced if attention is paid to proper waste management, drainage systems and adherence to town planning regulations,” she said it in a statement.

At the palace of the Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Barkido Aliyu Mustapha, she commiserated with him and the people of Fufore Local Government Area on the havoc caused by the flood.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App