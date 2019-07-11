Minimum wage: VC asks workers to carry the fight to state level

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vice Chancellor of the Nasarawa State University Professor Suleiman Bala Mohammed has urged the organized labour to carry its struggle for new national minimum wage to state level.

The VC said this during a visit to his office by the Nigerian Labour Congress, Ambassador Carlos Trejo (Cuba) and Venezuelan delegates yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He however commended the organized labour for achieving a milestone of the new National Minimum Wage stressing that “You should be concerned about carrying the struggle to the state level.”

“The last time we had a new minimum wage of N18,000, it was only at the federal level, some states were able to pay while others did not,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He disclosed that the university “wants to establish college of medicine and it will work closely with Cuba in achieving it.”

Meanwhile, he commended the support the government of Cuba rendered to Nigeria adding that the country (Nigeria) has enjoyed robust relationship with Cuba especially in terms of medicine.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App