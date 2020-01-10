Minimum Wage: TUC gives January 31 deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has given states yet to commence negotiation for payment of N30, 000 national minimum wage till end of January to complete the process or prepare for industrial action.

At the end of it’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Lagos, the union issued the deadline to the affected state governments to begin and complete the process for implementation or face the wrath of workers.

According to a communique jointly signed by the President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye and General Secretary, Comrade Musa Lawal, which was made available to journalists, the congress commended federal government for her efforts on the N30, 000 minimum wage.

The communique reads “NEC – in – session commends the Federal Government for the eventual completion of negotiation with respect to the consequential adjustments and commencement of payment of the new National Minimum Wage to federal workers.

“The Congress however advises all state governments who have not complied with the implementation and immediate payment of the N30, 000.00 new National Minimum Wage to commence negotiations and implementation on or before 31st January, 2020, otherwise the State Government should be responsible for the consequences of their failure.

“State Councils have been directed to commence mobilisation of their members immediately”

On the spate of insecurity in the country, the congress planned to hold a global rally against insecurity to prevail on relevant authorities to ensure protection and safety of the citizens.

“The NEC-in-session reiterates the spate of insecurity in the country. The Congress therefore calls on Federal Government to intensify more practical efforts towards wiping out killings, kidnapping and insurgency to save the country from total collapse.

“NEC -in -session resolves to participate in a global rally against war slated for January 25, 2020; in view of the vulnerability of workers in war period”.

The congress also condemned all forms of casualisation and slave labour in Nigeria.

“The Congress will in the year therefore engage any employer that violates the right of Nigerian Workers to unionize and have permanent employment.

“The Government is hereby advised to extend Local Content Policy as applied in the Oil sector to be applicable to other sectors of the economy.”

