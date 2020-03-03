Minimum wage: SSANU threatens strike

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities says universities still operate on the old minimum wage.

It said this was causing financial hardships and difficulties for its members.

The union said it might no longer guarantee industrial harmony if the Federal Government continued to delay the payment of the new minimum wage to them.

SSANU, in a statement yesterday by its spokesman, Salaam Abdussobur, the union said it was unfortunate that while workers in other sectors had started enjoying the new wage, university workers appeared to have been forgotten.

