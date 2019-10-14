Minimum wage: Prepare for strike, NLC tells workers

ADVERTISEMENT

…Don’t violate laws, FG warns

The Nigeria Labour Congress yesterday directed its state councils to prepare for strike on October 16 if negotiation fails again with Federal Government.

In a circular to state councils signed by its General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, the NLC said: “You will recall that a joint Communiqué was issued by the NLC, Trade Union Congress and the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Committee, stating that two weeks from the date of the said communiqué, industrial harmony could not be guaranteed in the country should an agreement not be reached with the Federal Government on the Consequential Adjustment of Salaries as a result of the New National Minimum Wage of N30,000.

“You are hereby directed to coordinate preparations with TUC and JNPSNC in your States for necessary industrial action should the time expire without an agreement as contained in the circular.’’

Meanwhile, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has urged the organised labour to work within the laws and provisions of the land and the ILO statutes on the issue.

The Special Advisor on Media to the Minister, Nwachukwu Obidiwe, in a statement on Sunday, said: “The leadership of the NLC&TUC knows full well, the laws as well as the provisions of the ILO statutes on the current situation. I do not think they will wish to go against these elaborate provisions by taking to action while the conciliation is on.”

