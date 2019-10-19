Minimum wage payment takes immediate effect – Ngige

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has said that payment of the new minimum wage would take effect immediately, adding that it cuts across both the public and private sectors.

He disclosed this early yesterday in Abuja shortly after a government team concluded a meeting with labour leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The disagreement had centred around the consequential adjustments in salaries that must be implemented across the board in line with the new minimum wage law.

Speaking after the three-day meeting, Ngige said the consequential adjustment agreed upon were as follows:

“For COMESS wage structure grade level 7 gets 23%, level 8 gets 20%, level 9 gets 19%, levels 10 to 14 get 16% while levels 15 to 17 get 14%.

“For those on the second category of wages structure, CONHES , CONRRISE, CONTISS etc, level 7 gets 22.2%, levels 8 to 14 get 16%, levels 15 to 17 get 10.5%.

He said the third category of the country’s wage structure which includes the military and paramilitary was also factored in the agreement since they are not in the civil service, theirs would be communicated through the appropriate channels.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App