Minimum wage: Organized labour issues 21 days ultimatum to Bauchi govt

The Organized Labour has given the Bauchi state government 21 days ultimatum to resume negotiations and implement the N30,000 minimum wage or it would embarked on indefinite strike.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the Joint Executive Council Meeting of the Union on Friday in Bauchi, State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Danjuma Kirfi, said, “members view absence of commitment on the part of government representatives towards the resolution and the subsequent implementation of the new national minimum wage in the state. The union resolved that if nothing is done after the ultimatum, they would embarked on industrial action.”

According to him, “The Organized Labour calls on the government to restore negotiations without further delay. That failure to conclude negotiations within the shortest period of time, the leadership will not guarantee the industrial atmosphere in the state.That government is hereby given 21 days ultimatum within which to conclude negotiations and implementation of the new national minimum wage in the state.”

He revealed that the state government had started paying workers the minimum wage from grade levels 01 to 06 whose salary is not up to N30,000, “Our bone of contention is the consequential adjustment, that is the increment of officers from grade levels 07 to 14. That is what what we are agitating for”

He explained that the union is aware of the shortfall in government revenue from the federation account as it is in other states, and as patriotic indigenes they are very much concerned about it, but cannot stop them as workers from pursuing for their rights.

He called on the state government to be more proactive in sourcing for more internal revenue to complement its funds from the federation account so that workers can be paid their minimum wage.

He also called on workers in the state to remain calm assuring them that the union is struggling for their rights.

