Minimum Wage: Ogun Govt, Labour fail to reach agreement

Ongoing negotiation for the implementation of minimum wage between Ogun State Government and the organized labour, on Tuesday, ended deadlock.

The State Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Emmanuel Bankole, disclosed this while speaking with Daily Trust in Abeokuta on Tuesday night.

The national leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) had given December 31 deadline for all states to conclude negotiation on the payment of the new minimum wage.

Bankole said there was sharp disagreement over a proposal of the government on the consequential adjustment.

He said both parties are expected to meet their principals and return to the negotiation table in early January.

When asked on the amount proposed by the government, Bankole said: “I cannot disclose the details now. But we have agreed that each party meet their principals, while we meet again early next year.”

Daily Trust recalls that the organized labour had declared a two-day warning strike over the government’s failure to set up negotiation team.

The labour had equally accused the Abiodun-led government of “nonchalant attitude,” having severally snubbed attempts by the organised labour to bring the government to negotiation table.

However, the government bowed to pressure and had called for meeting with the organised labour.

Our correspondent reports that after the meeting held with the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, the labour put off the warning strike and resumed negotiation.

