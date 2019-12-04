Minimum wage: NLC, TUC threaten showdown with governors

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has asked state governments and all employers of labour to make haste in the implementation of the N30, 000 new national minimum wage.

NLC President Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who was represented by the vice president, Amaechi Asuguni, made the call during the 7th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) held in Abuja yesterday.

He further disclosed the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had set up strategies to checkmate state governors who fail to comply with the payment of the minimum wage.

“NLC and the TUC are closely monitoring to ensuring that no state will fail to comply with the payment of the minimum wage,’’ he said.

