Minimum Wage: NLC, TUC task governors to hasten implementation

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has tasked state governments across the country and all employers of labour to hasten the implementation of the N30,000 new national minimum wage which was signed into law on 18th April 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who was represented by the NLC vice President, Amaechi Asuguni, made the call during the 7th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) held in Abuja on Tuesday.

He disclosed that the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had set up strategies to checkmate state governors who fail to comply with the payment of the new minimum wage.

“The NLC and the TUC are in a close monitoring in ensuring that no state will fail to comply with the payment of minimum wage,” he said.

He added: “We are willing to do anything legitimately in order to ensure that we put them on their toes in making welfare of workers a priority.

“No state in Nigeria wil say N30,000 is too much for its workforce.”

