Minimum wage: N30,000 not enough as take home – Obaseki

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday said the new National Minimum Wage of N30,000 is not enough to take workers home.

Obaseki disclosed this while delivering his address at the 7th Quadrennial National Delegates conference of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) held in Abuja.

Though Edo state currently has a minimum wage of N25,000, he said N30,000 won’t be a problem noting that “N30,000 is not enough for workers as take home.”

He also stated that strong institutions are the corner stone of any stable government in a developed country adding that for Nigeria to meet world best practices, “funding of education, healthcare research institutions and other social services are critical functions of the states; functions that must be prioritised because it is foundational to the organisation and the development of the state.”

He added that Nigeria does not need strong men but strong institutions.

“As we strive towards becoming a developed country, the first thing should be more on what we create not whom we create, more on things we put in place for the future generation to see and utilise much more than what will benefit us today,” Obaseki added.

Meanwhile, the NASU president, Comrade Chris Ani, noted that “as the statement that Nigeria’s economy remains in a state of comatose as a result of over reliance on revenue from oil cannot be overemphasized,” he called on the government at all levels to fashion out policies that will grow the economy of the country.

He lamented that over reliance on imported goods has turned the country into a dumping ground for all manner of goods and creating jobs for citizens of the exporting countries.

To address the menace of unemployment in the country, Ani urged government at all levels to take note that no nation can develop when its active manpower remain underutilised.

