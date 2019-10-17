Minimum Wage: Meeting between FG, Labour ongoing

ADVERTISEMENT

Meeting between the Federal government and the delegations of the organised labour over the impasse on the consequential adjustment and implementation of the new National Minimum Wage has commenced, Daily Trust reports.

Organised labour arrived exactly 7pm for the rescheduled meeting with the federal government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige. who is chairing the session, had arrived much earlier than the Labour team.

The meeting started around 8:30pm and is still ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

The organised labour’s delegation is headed by the NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba even as TUC General Secretary Comrade Musa Lawal; the chairman of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) Simon Anchaver and Secretary of the JNPSNC, Comrade Alade Bashir Lawal formed part of the team.

On the government’s side, the delegation is headed by the acting Head of Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi Esan.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App