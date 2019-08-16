Minimum Wage: Labour not responsible for implementation delay — Wabba

ADVERTISEMENT

The President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) comrade Ayuba Wabba has expressed workers concerns over the stalement of the new National Minimum Wage which was signed into law by the president Muhammadu Buhari.

The new National Minimum Wage was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday 18th April 2019.

Comrade Ayuba Wabba also dispelled the notion that labour is responsible for the delay in implementation of the law which according to him, “I was also told that the person that made that statement is the chairman of the technical committee, clearly speaking, it is not in good faith.”

He however explained that “TUC and NLC are not directly driving the process of consequential adjustment, the process is ongoing, I read this morning that the Joint Public Service Negotiation Council is that they are having meeting, if there is any stalement, we’ll be informed and will find a way to assist them.”

He said, “How can a worker or unions that are actually at the receiving end be said to delay the process, for us, we want the money to be in the pocket of workers long before now, saying that unions or workers delayed it. I’ve gotten across to them, they gave me the details of what the process is, and they have not delayed the process in any way.”

Responding to a question that TUC had given an ultimatum to the government, he said, “If they did that they have to right to.”

Also, he stated that “Labour we will work assiduously with all our state councils, all our structures to ensure that no worker is shut charged in any state, that is the commitment of labour.”

