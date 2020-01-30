Minimum wage: Group urges FCT labour unions to protest

ADVERTISEMENT

Civil Society Organisations under the aegis of Campaign against Corruption and Impunity (CACAI) have called on labour unions in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to stage an action over delay in the implementation of the new minimum wage in the territory.

The FCT coordinator of the group, Comrade Baba Sani Kwali, who addressed journalists in Abuja yesterday, expressed worry over the delay in payment of the minimum wage to FCT workers.

He said it was worrisome that workers in the territory have not started receiving the new minimum wage.

He said there was need for the labour unions, which he said comprise of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to demand immediate take off of the minimum wage across the FCT.

“Some state have started paying the new minimum wage to civil servants, but Abuja, which is the seat of power is still delaying the payment, which is a shame, “ he said.

