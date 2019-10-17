Minimum wage: FG, Labour in tough negotiation

ADVERTISEMENT

… Sets up new sub-committee

Again, the Federal Government and the organised labour could not reach a truce over the consequential adjustment of the N30, 000 new national minimum wage after a ten-hour meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting started at 4 pm on Wednesday and ended in the wee hours of Thursday, at 2 am.

The Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige however stated that both sides have made some progress, adding that “we’re giving some people on both sides assignment to go and do the work and get back to us.”

“The work is enormous so, we’re giving them the entire day to get back to us. We don’t want to make mistakes that could be fatal, thereby putting the whole exercise we’ve done in jeopardy.”

“Therefore we’ve consensually agreed that we’ll reconvene this meeting at 7 pm today, like i said earlier those that were given assignment to complete their assignment and bring them back to us.”

The President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba confirmed the development saying progress has been made in the negotiation.

He said that” Some committees need to do some competition, you can see that they have worked up to the early hours of today, that is, in the true spirit of collective bargaining is ‘give and take’ and that is what we’re trying to do and ensure that we get the process concluded.”

Responding to whether workers should remain at home or embark on the industrial action, he said” You can see that the meeting is adjourned, collective bargaining is still in progress, that is not our practice.”

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App