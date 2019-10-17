Minimum wage: FG, Labour in marathon meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government and the organised labour yesterday in Abuja was in a marathon meeting over the consequential adjustment of the N30, 000 new minimum wage approved by President Muhammadu Buhari on April 18, 2019.

The meeting, which started around 4pm, was not concluded as of the time of filing this report (10.30pm). Both parties had observed a break around 9pm.

The government and the organised labour were expected to reach a truce at the meeting as the 14-day ultimatum which the latter gave the former expired yesterday.

The organised labour had vowed to go on strike should the government fail to meet its demand.

Both parties had at the end of their meeting on Tuesday shifted their positions on the consequential adjustment.

The government was said to have made consequential movement of workers from grade level 7-14 to 17 percent from its initial 11 percent and 12 percent for grade level 15-17 from 6.5 percent; while the organised labour also shifted its position of 29 percent for consequential movement of grade level 7-14 to 25 percent and 20 percent for grade level 15-17 from 25 percent.

